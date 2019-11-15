EXO's Sehun reveals double bonus teaser clips for 'Obsession'

EXO's Sehun has revealed double bonus teaser clips for 'Obsession'.



After his previous teasers, Sehun is revealing another look at his darker persona and cooler persona in black. As previously reported, the EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback.



Stay tuned for more EXO teasers, and take a look at Sehun's bonus clips below.