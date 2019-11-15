5

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

CIX release full dark story film for 'Hello, Strange Place'

AKP STAFF

CIX have released their full dark story film for 'Hello, Strange Place'.

In the story film series, each of the CIX members explore dark themes, including bullying, violence, societal abandonment, and death. After individual clips, the complete story has been released in the video above. As previously reported, fans have had varying reactions to the film series, and the CIX members try their hand at acting as they take on the dark content before their upcoming album.

CIX's second EP album 'Hello' will be released on November 19.



  1. CIX
  2. HELLO STRANGE PLACE
  3. HELLO
0 593 Share 71% Upvoted
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK stuns in new Music Video CF for KBank
21 hours ago   33   18,492

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND