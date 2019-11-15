CIX release full dark story film for 'Hello, Strange Place'

CIX have released their full dark story film for 'Hello, Strange Place'.



In the story film series, each of the CIX members explore dark themes, including bullying, violence, societal abandonment, and death. After individual clips, the complete story has been released in the video above. As previously reported, fans have had varying reactions to the film series, and the CIX members try their hand at acting as they take on the dark content before their upcoming album.



CIX's second EP album 'Hello' will be released on November 19.







