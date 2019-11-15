Top actor 'A' to take legal action for defamation of character after BTS concert fraud reports

Top actor 'A' is taking legal action for defamation of character after reports of BTS's concert fraud case.



On November 14, reports revealed several entertainment industry insiders committed fraud by using BTS's fame and forging internal forms from the group's agency Big Hit Entertainment to request investment funds of over 5 billion KRW (~ 4 million USD). Actor 'A' and his representative 'S' were implicated in the fraud, and on November 15, it's been revealed 'A' and 'S' are taking legal action against 'The Fact' due to defamation of character.



According to 'A' and 'S', "Many media outlets wrote reports after 'The Fact' released an article, but the content in it was false." Their lawyer, Kim Dong Woo of Jangheon Law Firm, stated, "Actor 'A' and his rep 'S' suffered defamation of character and obstruction of business... 'A' and 'S' do not even know main offender 'K', and they were already suffering due to 'K's fraud. 'The Fact' failed to fact check their relationship and reported false news, leading to greater damage."



A criminal complaint has been filed against the media outlet, and 'A' and 'S' plan to take civil action should false information continue to be reported.



