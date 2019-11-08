17

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

#EXOvsXEXO trending number one worldwide as fans continue to rave over group's comeback concept

EXO is trending number one worldwide on Twitter as fans continue to rave about the group's unique concept trailer for their comeback release 'Obsession'.


This is the second day straight that group has hit worldwide trending, and fans continue to use a variety of hashtags to support the group in their first comeback after some members enlisted in the military. It seems as fans love the good versus evil concept as the EXO members go against each other in the concept trailer. 

Are you looking forward to EXO's comeback? 

  1. EXO
Isratjahan298 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

This comeback is going to amazing.

bxfangirl22298 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

I'm so excited for this! It feels like it's been 50 years since Exo had a comeback! It's good to see them again!

Share

