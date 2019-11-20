Daesung required to pay 1.2 billion KRW (approximately $1.025 million) in taxes on controversial building

Big Bang's Daesung will have to pay more than 1.2 billion KRW (~1.025 million USD) worth in taxes due to the operation of illegal adult businesses without a license.

Channel A News reported that the tax authorities sent a bill to Daesung to pay the tax of 1.2 billion KRW. This includes the acquisition tax, property tax, and additional local tax which adds up to about 1.2 billion KRW. This tax was levied because the tax authority discovered that Daesung was running unlicensed adult businesses when they had previously believed there were normal businesses in the building.

The popular star was previously under controversy after it was revealed that illegal activities were happening in his building, although Daesung has stated that he had no knowledge of the businesses. Investigations are also being conducted on the entertainment venues in the building under suspicion of individual consumption tax evasion by the Seoul Regional Tax Service.

Channel A also reported that Daesung borrowed 5 billion KRW (~4.27 million USD) from a loan company and used the building as collateral. When Daesung originally purchased the building in 2017, he purchased it for 31 Billion KRW ($26.5 million) with a loan from the bank. It is believed Daesung took out the 5 billion KRW loan to pay back the original 2017 loan.

