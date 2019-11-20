MAMA struggling as IZ*ONE and X1's performance status remains up in the air following voting manipulation controversy

The 2019 MAMA awards are under much scrutiny after the reveal of voting manipulation on the 'Produce 101' series.

The annual award show is to be held on December 4 at the Nagoya Dome in Japan. X1 and IZ*ONE were initially scheduled to be part of the line-up but their performance status is up in the air due to the controversy. Although the awards ceremony will continue as planned, it is clear that it will be marred with criticism and controversy.

The show will also be hard-pressed to find groups to replace IZ*ONE and X1 in the line up in less than a month due to visa issues. According to insiders: "It seems like there is a high probability that both groups will be absent. The internal atmosphere of 2019 MAMA is at its lowest point ever."

