CL opens up her own YouTube channel!

CL has opened up her own YouTube channel!



According to CL's former 2NE1 groupmate Dara, CL has opened up her own YouTube Channel. Dara linked CL's channel on her Twitter account with a message asking followers to subscribe. It seems she may be taking her social media presence into her own hands after YG Entertainment deleted her Facebook page and previous Youtube.



Though she hasn't posted any videos yet, you can follow CL's YouTube channel here.





https://t.co/jrI1OLSWpi CL’s youtube channel subscribe juseyo!!!! 😉🍒🍒🍒🍒 채린이 유툽채널 구독하러 고고싱~!!! 😘 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) November 22, 2019