It seems like YG Entertainment has deleted CL's official Facebook and Twitter pages.

The artist recently ended her exclusive contract with her former agency, and many fans sense some drama and bad blood left behind with this recent update. Many fans have noted that the agency did not do this for former artists signed to YG such as PSY and Epik High.

191108 CL’s Facebook and Youtube have been deleted pic.twitter.com/rPgAMfndPH — YGLadies ♥︎ 2NE1 (@YGLadies) November 8, 2019

