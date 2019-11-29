21

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Joy spotted filming with Super Junior's Kyuhyun in Spain, fans suspect for tvN's 'Cheap Tour'

AKP STAFF

On November 29, a fan spotted Super Junior member Kyuhyun filming with a crew in Spain, accompanied by Red Velvet's Joy, Park Myung Soo, Han Hye Jin, and more!

Seeing the fantaken photo, many netizens suspected that Joy will be making a guest appearance soon on tvN's 'Cheap Tour', where Kyuhyun, Park Myung Soo, and Han Hye Jin are regular cast members. The fantaken photo also shows another guest joining the crew, resembling rookie actor Lee Yoo Jin

Are you looking forward to Joy appearing as a guest on tvN's 'Cheap Tour'?

  1. Han Hye Jin
  2. Park Myung Soo
  3. Joy
  4. Kyuhyun
1 2,929 Share 78% Upvoted
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
23 hours ago   115   16,942

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND