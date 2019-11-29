Red Velvet's Joy spotted filming with Super Junior's Kyuhyun in Spain, fans suspect for tvN's 'Cheap Tour'

On November 29, a fan spotted Super Junior member Kyuhyun filming with a crew in Spain, accompanied by Red Velvet's Joy, Park Myung Soo, Han Hye Jin, and more!

Seeing the fantaken photo, many netizens suspected that Joy will be making a guest appearance soon on tvN's 'Cheap Tour', where Kyuhyun, Park Myung Soo, and Han Hye Jin are regular cast members. The fantaken photo also shows another guest joining the crew, resembling rookie actor Lee Yoo Jin.

Are you looking forward to Joy appearing as a guest on tvN's 'Cheap Tour'?