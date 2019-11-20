ASTRO name 1st place on a major broadcast station music show as their comeback goal for 'Blue Flame'

On the afternoon of November 20, ASTRO held their 6th mini album comeback showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, greeting the press as 5-members due to member Moonbin's temporary hiatus.

Previously, Fantagio Music revealed that Moonbin will be taking a break from promotions due to poor health concerns. The group's leader Jinjin remarked, "I was sorry toward both Moonbin and our fans who were waiting to see all 6 of us. But the members and the company discussed this for a long time. It was ultimately decided because Moonbin's health is the most important. We are also disappointed that he won't be here with us, but we will always believe that Moonbin is always with us on stage and in our hearts, so please anticipate our comeback."

According to the members, ASTRO's "Blue Flame" comeback concept matches the concept of 'Beauty and the Beast'. When asked to name their comeback goal as well as a promise for winning 1st place, Rocky answered, "We have never won 1st place on a major broadcasting station music program. If we can earn a #1 trophy with this comeback, we will all dress up with the theme of 'Beauty and the Beast'."

Cha Eun Woo also added, "Like Rocky said, we have not earned 1st place on a major broadcasting station music show yet. It would be great if we could win 1st place this time, and give Moonbin a shoutout." Finally, Jinjin wrapped up with, "I hope that we can all promote this album successfully without anyone getting hurt, and then from the next album on, we hope to show a better side of ASTRO with Moonbin back in the team."

