Oh My Girl's Seunghee says she takes 40 pills a day.



On the November 20th episode of FashionN's 'Follow Me 12', Seunghee prepared for Oh My Girl's overseas activities, and she revealed the key items in her luggage. The Oh My Girl member pointed out compression stockings and her vitamins as her most needed items, revealing she felt she needed to keep healthy during her busy schedule. She shared, "I take 40 pills a day," explaining she loved vitamins and health foods.



Seunghee also couldn't hide her tears as she saw footage of Oh My Girl performing overseas at a concert. She expressed, "In order to fulfill my dream to be a singer, I started singing at the age of 12, and it took me 8-9 years. I'm thankful every time I stand on stage, and I'm trying my best thinking about how to repay all the people who are cheering us on."



This episode of 'Follow Me 12' airs on November 20 at 7PM KST.

