AOA drop more 'prequel story cards' for 'New Moon' mini album

AOA have revealed another 'prequel story card' teaser for 'New Moon'.



After teasing lyrics for their title song "Come See Me", AOA have more atmospheric images to share. The 'prequel story card 2-1' teasers are captioned with the messages, "As always, the moon came. No, I went to the moon," "Even in the low moonlight, I wasn't afraid anymore," "I'm going to break out of my silent world myself. I found I was ready," and "Now finally, it was a shining and beautiful world."



The 'prequel story card 2-2' teaser state, "The extravagance that tried to hide the darkness became my weapon, and it was enough to contain the moon," "That was when I was finally able to face the moon fully. Finally, in my radius," and "I turned my back to the darkness and held the moon. The moon can't rise today, and we'll have a shining beginning."



AOA's 'New Moon' drops on November 26 KST.





