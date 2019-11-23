IU wins #1 on November 23rd 'Show! Music Core'!

IU took the #1 trophy on the November 23rd episode of 'Show! Music Core'!



On this episode, IU took 1st place with "Love Poem" for the second week in a row on 'Show! Music Core'. IU's "Love Poem" was up against MAMAMOO's "HIP" and Noel's "Late Night", but it was IU who took the win with 7,194 points. Congratulations to IU!



Check out the performances posted by MBC below.



