Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

IU wins #1 on November 23rd 'Show! Music Core'!

IU took the #1 trophy on the November 23rd episode of 'Show! Music Core'!

On this episode, IU took 1st place with "Love Poem" for the second week in a row on 'Show! Music Core'. IU's "Love Poem" was up against MAMAMOO's "HIPand Noel's "Late Night", but it was IU who took the win with 7,194 points. Congratulations to IU!

Check out the performances posted by MBC below.

krell-1,743 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

I am 'shocked' that IU would win 'First Place' ... 😃 ... Time for a BLUE HOUSE PETITION on 'rigging' ... 😜

krell-1,743 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Causing *9* YOUTUBE embedded 'Screen Boxes' to LOAD upon opening this AKP Article seems a bit *much* to me.
From a DATA LOAD (flow) viewpoint ... It would be FAR better to have a *small* THUMB Photo of the K-pop Group ...

And the URL for the YOUTUBE 'embedded' Video of that K-pop Group listed below it as a 'Clickable' URL situation.

