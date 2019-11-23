Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n continue the story in 3rd MV teaser for 'New York'

Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n are continuing the story in their third music video teaser for "New York".



After being countries apart in the first and second MV teasers, a mysterious couple is finally meeting at a train station. The teaser above also reveals more of Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n's beautiful harmony.



Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n's "New York" drops on November 27 KST.



