Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n are continuing the story in their third music video teaser for "New York".
After being countries apart in the first and second MV teasers, a mysterious couple is finally meeting at a train station. The teaser above also reveals more of Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n's beautiful harmony.
Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n's "New York" drops on November 27 KST.
4
1
Posted by2 hours ago
Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n continue the story in 3rd MV teaser for 'New York'
Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n are continuing the story in their third music video teaser for "New York".
0 618 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment