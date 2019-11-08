Fashion trends are in one day and out the next, but these fashion trends managed to stick in popular culture thanks to fans from around the world and a few K-Pop idols. When you think of how K-Pop used to be a few years ago, you immediately are flooded with a ton of nostalgic memories of coordinated group outfits. Let's take a walk down memory lane with the 8 fashion trends that took K-Pop by storm:

8. Rose Quartz and Serenity Blue

Rose Quartz and Serenity Blue were the colors of Spring/Summer 2016. The subtle cherry blossom pink and serenity sky blue gave way to more vivid celebrity ensembles. Even K-Pop albums followed the trend and released cover art in these two colors!

7. Checkered Pattern

These checkered patterns dominate the Fall/Winter 2015 season. Checkered oversized shirts of all different colors were deemed most popular, but we can’t forget the abundance of school girl checkered skirts worn on stage.

6. Denim Skirts



2015 Fall/Winter’s most iconic fashion statement was the versatile denim skirt. Available in a number of charming washes, denim skirts reigned as the supreme fashion choice and closet go-to. Distressed long and short denim skirts can give any outfit a little edge.

5. Baseball Caps

Don’t lie- you bought a few baseball caps in 2017 when you saw all your favorite idols wearing them. We’re all guilty. But this trend went through idols like wildfire. This was the precise moment all idols put down their snapbacks for dad hats.

4. Berets

We just talked about baseball caps, and now we are already onto berets? Yup. Can you blame us, though? These Parisian styled hats added a European flair idol fashion In 2015. With adorable colors and a variety of soft materials, berets paired with the retro fashion craze of the time perfectly.

3. Off-The-Shoulder Trend

Idols began flaunting their collarbones and shoulders recently, which is a refreshing change to the usual high collared looks many wear to events and shows. This trend rolled around Spring/Summer of 2019, as you may have noticed a number of K-Pop fans dressed in off-the-shoulder shirts!

2. Red

Red is a bold color that seems to have taken the place of its paler counterparts. This 2019 Summer trend has shown us how far fashion has gone since the 2016 popularity of rose quartz and serenity blue. Now, celebrities are all about making a statement when they are out in public!

1. Suit Fashion for Ladies

The video says so itself, “suits make you look more daring and confident!” Spring/Summer 2017 gave way to a new festival look that ditched the flower power hippie girl dresses and went for chic and modern sophistication instead. These upscaled looks were an added elegant touch of class to all event outfits.

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by ArirangTV.