Yulhee enjoys some macarons during her pregnancy + says she should diet even though she's pregnant

Pregnancy is definitely hard sometimes but Yulhee is taking the process in stride.

Minhwan brought his wife some macarons on the October 2nd broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband' after meeting his friend and fellow F.T. Island member Song Seung Hyun. Minhwan stated that he hadn't been able to see his friends often since getting married, and reminisced about how married life had changed him. Seung Hyun gave them to Minhwan as a gift to Yulhee, jokingly stating: "Tell her they're from me. That way I won't get scolded."







Yulhee cheerfully ate the macarons, even though she stated that the doctor told her that "pregnant women have to eat healthily and diet."





The former Laboum member has been garnering a lot of attention in recent days, especially with the news that she is pregnant with twins. Check out the clip below.







