Ladies' Code is ready to make their comeback.

The talented group will be releasing a 5 song album 'Set Me Free' and released the tracklist today. Despite having gone through some severe tragedy and hardship, the group is forging on to continue releasing good music and it seems like the latest album will show their growth as artists.

The tracklist also indicates that girls participated in writing the lyrics as well! Are you excited for Ladies' Code to make a comeback?