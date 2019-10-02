Stray Kids release first tracklist for 'Double Knot' including lyrics

Stray Kids is gearing up for their comeback with "Double Knot" and has released a tracklist along with some lyrics.

The tracklist indicates that 3RACHA played an integral part in writing and composing the song, with member Bang Chan participating in lyric writing, composition, and arrangement of the song.

The tracklist also includes a short excerpt that seems to be from the song, which translates to:

"I walked a pretty rugged road

I feel like beyond this door is the answer we've all been chasing

I took a short breath in front of the door

My heart kept pounding knowing that what I struggled and looked for was in front of my eyes

In that moment, I remember the days where I made the same choice

I saw nothing in the keyhole

I erased doubt and entered the key

Click

The key enters with a creak."

