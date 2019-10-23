2

0

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon explains why he decided to shave his head

WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon revealed the reason why he shaved his head.  

The group participated in a press conference to promote their newest mini-album 'Cross' on October 23rd. At the press conference, he stated that he shaved his head because, "I tried all sorts of hairstyles after debuting, and now I have no more hairstyles to try. I wanted to show our changed music style with our visuals so I thought about it and then shaved my head." Seung Hoon also relayed that he participated in the writing and composing of the album. 

The group dropped their mini-album earlier today. You can check out their MV for "SOSO" here.

