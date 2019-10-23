14

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Heo Ji Woong reveals that he was angry at his cancer diagnosis + got health check-ups every year

AKP STAFF

Writer and entertainer Heo Ji Woong recently made a full recovery after winning his battle with cancer, and his return to the entertainment industry has been a hot topic in the news lately.

He recently appeared on the October 23rd broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he recalled receiving his cancer diagnosis a year ago. 

He stated: "I couldn't even imagine it. I don't even get colds easily. I get health check-ups every year and never got a cancer diagnosis. They said nothing was wrong with me. I told the hospital that my ches area was hurting and to connect me to a university hospital. When they tested me, they immediately saw that it's cancer. I felt strange when they called me to the blood tumor department."

He continued saying: "They said it was cancer, that they were almost certain. I was so mad from my perspective. I did health check-ups every year but had this big disease."

  1. Heo Ji Woong
0 953 Share 100% Upvoted
HyunA
Netizens are loving HyunA's new makeup look
3 hours ago   11   12,079
ATEEZ
ATEEZ celebrates their first anniversary
4 hours ago   5   1,656
HyunA
Netizens are loving HyunA's new makeup look
3 hours ago   11   12,079
ATEEZ
ATEEZ celebrates their first anniversary
4 hours ago   5   1,656
HyunA
Netizens are loving HyunA's new makeup look
3 hours ago   11   12,079
Sulli
[OP-ED] Sulli deserved better
23 hours ago   19   20,007
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
4 days ago   412   213,327
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong causes chaos at Peruvian airport
4 days ago   125   30,832

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND