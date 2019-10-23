Heo Ji Woong reveals that he was angry at his cancer diagnosis + got health check-ups every year

Writer and entertainer Heo Ji Woong recently made a full recovery after winning his battle with cancer, and his return to the entertainment industry has been a hot topic in the news lately.

He recently appeared on the October 23rd broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he recalled receiving his cancer diagnosis a year ago.

He stated: "I couldn't even imagine it. I don't even get colds easily. I get health check-ups every year and never got a cancer diagnosis. They said nothing was wrong with me. I told the hospital that my ches area was hurting and to connect me to a university hospital. When they tested me, they immediately saw that it's cancer. I felt strange when they called me to the blood tumor department."

He continued saying: "They said it was cancer, that they were almost certain. I was so mad from my perspective. I did health check-ups every year but had this big disease."



