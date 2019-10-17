1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Kim Soo Hyun in talks for his first drama since mandatory service, tvN's 'I'm a Psycho but It's Okay'

On October 17, actor Kim Soo Hyun's label Key East told media outlets, "Kim Soo Hyun is currently looking over his appearance in tvN's 'I'm a Psycho but It's Okay'."

Set to air some time early next year, tvN's upcoming drama 'I'm a Psycho but It's Okay' tells the story of a caretaker who works at a mental health hospital for a high salary, and a children's book author who suffers from antisocial personality disorder. A complex romance with a touch of fantasy, this drama will mark Kim Soo Hyun's first official project since his discharge from mandatory service, if the actor is cast. 

 

Kim Soo Hyun is currently in talks to star as male lead Moon Kang Tae - the mental hospital caretaker. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun successfully returned from his mandatory military service duties in July of this year. 

