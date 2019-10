Korea is definitely taking over the global music scene by a storm.

A recent survey done by Yahoo Japan showed that TWICE and BTS (2) ranked in the top 5 most popular artists in Japan based on Twitter mentions in 2019. TWICE (5) notably beat out AKB48 (6) as well. Other notable artists include SHINee (18), IZ*ONE (20), and Seventeen (14), all placing in the top 20.

