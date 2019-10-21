38

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops first image teaser for 'SOL' solo debut

Lee Jin Hyuk is getting ready to make his solo debut!

On October 21 KST, UP10TION's agency TOP Media released the very first of the teasers leading up to his solo release 'SOL.' In the teaser image, the rapper gazes into a mirror, taking a look at his reflection in the mirror.

Meanwhile, Lee Jin Hyuk gained public popularity after climbing the ranks of Mnet's survival program 'Produce X 101.' Despite not making it into the final group, he received several love calls within the industry, appearing in magazine pictorials, brand campaigns, and variety shows.

'SOL' is set for release on November 4 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full teaser image below, and stay tuned for more teasers!

thealigirl81,867 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

i'm so ready to pre-order

