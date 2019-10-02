4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

The Boyz to make Japanese debut with 1st mini album 'Tattoo'

AKP STAFF

The Boyz will be making their Japanese debut soon!

Approximately 2 years after their Korean debut, The Boyz will be greeting Japanese listeners with the release of their 1st original Japanese mini album 'Tattoo', set for release on November 6!

The album is set to contain 6 all-new, original Japanese songs, and is set for release in first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular edition, as well as a mobile limited edition. Stay tuned for more information on The Boyz's Japanese debut mini album, 'Tattoo'!

  1. The Boyz
0 360 Share 80% Upvoted
TWICE, Tzuyu
Netizens notice Tzuyu's developed abs
2 hours ago   6   15,226
Na-Eun, Lisa, Sungjae, RM (Rap Monster), Dowoon, Kai, Soojin, Yugyeom, Hyungwon, Wendy
Times idols shared their TMI with fans
1 hour ago   1   2,662

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND