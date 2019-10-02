The Boyz to make Japanese debut with 1st mini album 'Tattoo'

The Boyz will be making their Japanese debut soon!

Approximately 2 years after their Korean debut, The Boyz will be greeting Japanese listeners with the release of their 1st original Japanese mini album 'Tattoo', set for release on November 6!

The album is set to contain 6 all-new, original Japanese songs, and is set for release in first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular edition, as well as a mobile limited edition. Stay tuned for more information on The Boyz's Japanese debut mini album, 'Tattoo'!