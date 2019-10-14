Taeyeon's October 15 album teaser release delayed; comeback schedule to be adjusted

SM Entertainment has revealed plans to adjust Taeyeon's comeback schedule.



According to an October 14 tweet shared through Girls' Generation's official Twitter account, Taeyeon's comeback teaser release intended for October 15 will be delayed and adjusted accordingly when a revised comeback schedule has been figured out.



Meanwhile, many SM Entertainment artists have been cancelling or rescheduling various promotional activities among the news of labelmate Sulli's untimely passing.



Stay tuned for more news about Taeyeon's comeback.