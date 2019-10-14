31

5

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Taeyeon's October 15 album teaser release delayed; comeback schedule to be adjusted

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment has revealed plans to adjust Taeyeon's comeback schedule.

According to an October 14 tweet shared through Girls' Generation's official Twitter account, Taeyeon's comeback teaser release intended for October 15 will be delayed and adjusted accordingly when a revised comeback schedule has been figured out.

Meanwhile, many SM Entertainment artists have been cancelling or rescheduling various promotional activities among the news of labelmate Sulli's untimely passing.

Stay tuned for more news about Taeyeon's comeback.

  1. Sulli
  2. Taeyeon
10 12,352 Share 86% Upvoted

3

Winston2,545 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Frankly i would not have the mood to sing also, I wonder if IU's release on Nov 1 will be delayed also, IU is so close with Sulli also, even asking her to appear on Hotel Del Luna.

I am worried for SM artistes like Taeyeon, RV's Yeri also.

Share

3

Nicole3359497 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

I feel so bad for her. She must be really heartbroken right now.

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND