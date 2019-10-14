G-Dragon's sister Kwon Da Mi shares adorable photos from wedding to actor Kim Min Joon

G-Dragon's older sister Kwon Da Mi has shared some lovely photos from her wedding!

On October 13 KST, she took to her personal Instagram account to open up about her wedding, stating: "It was a day where everything that I had dreamed perfectly came true. I was grateful that the wind, weather, and everything else [was good]. Thank you so much to those who attended and to everyone who congratulated us. It seems we will live happily."





Kwon Da Mi and actor Kim Min Joon were married on October 11 at the Sheraton Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul. On that day, G-Dragon also shared images from the wedding on his Instagram.





Check out the images from the event in her Instagram post below!