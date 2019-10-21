Taeyeon releases soothing highlight clip for next track 'Do You Love Me?'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has released her 4th highlight clip for "Do You Love Me?", from her upcoming 2nd full album 'Purpose'.

In the gentle, soothing highlight clip, Taeyeon's melodic voice accompanies a scenic autumn field outdoors, as the singer enjoys a peaceful day of reading on a blanket. Meanwhile, Taeyeon's upcoming album 'Purpose' contains a total of 12 tracks including her title song "Spark", as well as some of her hit singles from earlier this year like "Four Seasons" and "Blue".

Stay tuned for the full release of Taeyeon's 'Purpose', this October 28 at 6 PM KST.

