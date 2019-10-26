F.T. Island's Hongki candidly shares thoughts regarding his military enlistment on 'Surprising Saturday'

On the October 26th's episode of tvN's 'Surprising Saturday', F.T. Island's Hongki guested and talked about his emotions right before his enlistment for the compulsory military service. His candid answers had fans to bust out laughing and uwus.

The idol has enlisted and reported for duty at the army's 21st Infantry Division boot camp in Yanggu, Gangwon Province in the afternoon of September 30 KST. But the show was recorded 3 days before the enlistment.

MC Boom asked how he is feeling just 3 days before his enlistment, and his candid answer of "Not good." had the panel burst out laughing. MC Boom then asked him why he chose to guest and record the show rather than to spend more time with his friends and family. Hongki replied, "Fans really liked it when I guested on the show before. I wanted to bring a memorable closure for my fans before the enlistment."

