Super Junior win #1 + Performances from October 25th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, Ariaz debuted with "Moonlight Aria", NU'EST returned with "Love Me", TXT came back with "Run Away", Ha Yea Song made a comeback with "Another Love", N.Flying came back with "Good Bam", DAY6 made their comeback with "Sweet Chaos", VAV made a comeback with "Poison", Aivan returned with "Knotted Wings", 1THE9 came back with "Blah", and Haeun returned with "Honkono".



As for the winners, Super Junior and AKMU were the nominees, but it was Super Junior who took the win with "SUPER Clap". Congrats to Super Junior!



Other artists who performed include Super Junior, AB6IX, ATEEZ, Kei, ONEUS, ONF, and Kang Si Won.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Ariaz







==

COMEBACK: NU'EST







==

COMEBACK: TXT







==

COMEBACK: Ha Yea Song







==

COMEBACK: N.Flying







==

COMEBACK: DAY6







==

COMEBACK: VAV







==

COMEBACK: Aivan







==

COMEBACK: 1THE9







==

COMEBACK: Haeun







===

Super Junior





==

AB6IX







==

ATEEZ







==

Kei







==

ONEUS







==

ONF







==

Kang Si Won







===