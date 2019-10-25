14

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Super Junior win #1 + Performances from October 25th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, Ariaz debuted with "Moonlight Aria", NU'EST returned with "Love Me", TXT came back with "Run Away", Ha Yea Song made a comeback with "Another Love", N.Flying came back with "Good Bam", DAY6 made their comeback with "Sweet Chaos", VAV made a comeback with "Poison", Aivan returned with "Knotted Wings", 1THE9 came back with "Blah", and Haeun returned with "Honkono".

As for the winners, Super Junior and AKMU were the nominees, but it was Super Junior who took the win with "SUPER Clap". Congrats to Super Junior!

Other artists who performed include Super JuniorAB6IX, ATEEZ, Kei, ONEUS, ONF, and Kang Si Won.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Ariaz


COMEBACK: NU'EST


COMEBACK: TXT


COMEBACK: Ha Yea Song


COMEBACK: N.Flying


COMEBACK: DAY6


COMEBACK: VAV


COMEBACK: Aivan


COMEBACK: 1THE9


COMEBACK: Haeun


Super Junior

AB6IX


ATEEZ


Kei


ONEUS


ONF


Kang Si Won


81022,245 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Sooo happy for them!! 💙

turtle125480 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

How many years has it been since the last SJ win on Music Bank? I'm so proud of them and ELF 😭💙 Congratulations my boys 💙💙💙💙 This deserves a SUPER CLAP 👏👏👏👏

