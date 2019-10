RM has taken over the top three hashtags on Twitter to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of his mixtape 'Mono'.

Fans are celebrating using the hashtags #1YearWithMono, #MONOversary, and #ILoveYouSoRm to congratulate RM for his achievements.

who remembers namjoon’s letter from 2 months ago ....... bc it still hits me #1YearWithMono pic.twitter.com/5vXI5sDGEd — gabe #1YearWithMono (@weebjins) October 22, 2019

“moonchild is for those who like the night more, for those who are suffocated by the daylight due to work or such, people that are like me, i made this song when I believed the night set me free” #1YearWithMono #MONOversary pic.twitter.com/dkCUoEWqRR — 𝖙𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖆 (@tinyagustdt) October 22, 2019

Congratulations to ARMY and RM!