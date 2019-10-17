Possible penalty for Mnet's 'Produce x 101' alleged vote manipulation revealed

The possible penalty for Mnet's 'Produce x 101' alleged vote manipulation has been revealed.



On October 17, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) revealed fines may be imposed on Mnet for vote manipulation on the show. The KCSC stated, "We're considering the issue of a show claiming to be a national voting audition program deceiving viewers as a grave issue. We may be able to impose a heavy sanction or a penalty based on Clause 1 of Article 1 of the Broadcast Act. We have decided to hear opinions regarding the issue, and we'll make a decision after the results of the ongoing police investigation."



As a network, Mnet can be fined anywhere from 10 million Won ($8,490.30 USD) to 30 million Won ($25,470.89 USD) according to the Enforcement Decree of the Broadcast Act. The network can also receive a "heavy sanction," which is "a correction, rectification, or suspension of the relevant broadcast program or commercial" or "disciplinary action against the person in charge of the programming or the person related to the relevant broadcast program or commercial."



Police are still investigating vote rigging and manipulation allegations against 'Produce x 101', which produced the project group X1', and have already conducted search and seizures to obtain evidence. They're currently investigating whether producers manipulated the votes in exchange for bribes.