Park Ji Hoon is a winter sweetheart for the cover of 'Singles'

Idol-turned-actor Park Ji Hoon donned on a fluffy blue knit and a chic blazer for his two unique, November covers of 'Singles' magazine!

This marks Park Ji Hoon's second time gracing the cover of 'Singles' magazine solo, after this past spring in March. Unlike the lighthearted mood of his spring cover pictorial, this time Park Ji Hoon warmed up for the coming fall and winter in more mature styles.

During his interview, the idol/actor remarked, "In my twenties, I want to gain as many different experiences as possible. Whether I gain a win or a loss from those experience, I want to grow through them. Even if I fail, I won't give up."



Check out Park Ji Hoon's two unique covers below.