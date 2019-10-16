A.C.E to go on a working holiday on Chuja islands for their very own MBC travel reality series

Boy group A.C.E will be experiencing their first ever working holiday, on Chuja islands!

The boys' upcoming MBC MUSIC travel reality series 'A.C.E Project: Let's Dance With A.C.E' is set to air this October 23 at 7:30 PM KST. In their first short teaser clip below, the A.C.E members seem suspicious of their upcoming trip, soon learning that their final destination is not the popular vacation spot of the main Jeju island.

Instead, after arriving on the Chuja islands, the A.C.E members are thrust into all kinds of extreme conditions like night fishing, volunteering with the elderly, and maybe even a horror experience!

Look forward to the premiere of 'A.C.E Project: Let's Dance With A.C.E' on MBC MUSIC coming next week, as well as to A.C.E's 3rd mini album 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad', set for release this October 29.

