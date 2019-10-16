ATEEZ's Yeosang disses his members with an angelic smile on 'Weekly Idol'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ appeared as guests on the October 16 broadcast of MBC MUSIC's 'Weekly Idol'!

On this episode, the MCs explored each of the ATEEZ members' unique traits or skills one by one, then also came up with games named after each of the members as ATEEZ's mission for the day.

When Yeosang's turn came, the MCs noted his nickname, "fact hurler". The other ATEEZ members agreed that Yeosang often strikes by being too honest with them. Yeosang then stepped up with a megaphone, ready to hurl some hurtful truths toward his members once again.

He began with Seonghwa, by saying, "Hyung, I think that the way you sing and dance on stage is very cool. But hyung, during our choreography when we're standing still, can you please not wiggle your tongue around so much?" To next member San, Yeosang stated, "San, you're also very cool on stage. You're also very dedicated to researching good performances, and you're in charge of many highlights in our dances. But San, I would like it if you would do the moves correctly like the rest of us, instead of doing your own thing." Lastly, Yeosang called out another member Wooyoung, leaving nearly half of his group in tatters.

Check out the clip from this week's 'Weekly Idol' above.