Netizens voice their concerns about iKON members publicly celebrating B.I's birthday

iKON members have been congratulation B.I.



Both Bobby and Donghyuk made nods to their former member's birthday. Bobby directly addressed it with an Instagram post and Donghyuk was more subtle by uploading B.I's birth flower on his Instagram story.





However, some netizens are voicing their concerns and disapproval in light of B.I's recent drug scandal.





Comments include:

"I want to stop seeing this criminal."

"Birds of a feather flock together."

"What's wrong with them. Why are their mental states so strong?"

"You could just Kakaotalk him..."

What do you think?