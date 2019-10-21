Momoland's Yeonwoo and Hyebin open personal Instagram accounts!

Momoland members Yeonwoo and Hyebin are the latest idols to open their own Instagram accounts!

On October 21 KST, Momoland revealed the members' new accounts through their official group Instagram.

"Hyebin and Yeonwoo wanted to become closer with all of you Merry [Momoland's fan club], so they created Instagram accounts," the caption for the announcement reads. "This will be filled with their everyday life. Please follow it right now!"



Since opening their accounts, the two members have already shared a number of fun and interesting behind-the-scenes shots of their daily life.

Fans can check out Hyebin's account here and Yeonwoo's account here!