Seolhyun posts spoiler of AOA's comeback with 'In the Moonlight'?

Seolhyun has posted a possible spoiler of AOA's comeback with 'In the Moonlight'.



On October 22, Seolhyun shared the below images on Instagram with the caption, "AOA_In_The_Moonlight." If these are indeed images of AOA's comeback, it looks like the group will be taking on a strong, hunter concept.



In the teaser images below, the AOA member is holding up a shotgun and wearing an ornate vest.



Stay tuned for updates!