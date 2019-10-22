Seolhyun posts spoiler of AOA's comeback with 'In the Moonlight'?

Seolhyun has posted a possible spoiler of AOA's comeback with 'In the Moonlight'.
On October 22, Seolhyun shared the below images on Instagram with the caption, "AOA_In_The_Moonlight." If these are indeed images of AOA's comeback, it looks like the group will be taking on a strong, hunter concept.
In the teaser images below, the AOA member is holding up a shotgun and wearing an ornate vest.
Stay tuned for updates!
