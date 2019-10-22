3

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Seolhyun posts spoiler of AOA's comeback with 'In the Moonlight'?

AKP STAFF

Seolhyun has posted a possible spoiler of AOA's comeback with 'In the Moonlight'.

On October 22, Seolhyun shared the below images on Instagram with the caption, "AOA_In_The_Moonlight." If these are indeed images of AOA's comeback, it looks like the group will be taking on a strong, hunter concept. 

In the teaser images below, the AOA member is holding up a shotgun and wearing an ornate vest.

Stay tuned for updates!  

View this post on Instagram

#AOA_In_the_Moonlight

A post shared by 김설현 (@sh_9513) on

  1. AOA
  2. Seolhyun
  3. IN THE MOONLIGHT
0 1,804 Share 60% Upvoted
MONSTA X
MONSTA X face tragedy in 'Find You' MV
2 hours ago   5   1,989
MONSTA X
MONSTA X face tragedy in 'Find You' MV
2 hours ago   5   1,989
MONSTA X
MONSTA X face tragedy in 'Find You' MV
2 hours ago   5   1,989
DAY6
DAY6 dissolve in intense 'Sweet Chaos' MV
6 hours ago   2   1,364
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
3 days ago   403   206,976

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND