Former 'Produce 48' contestant Takeuchi Miyu will be releasing a Japanese version of her first ever Korean single, "My Type".

Sung as a part of Yoon Jong Shin's 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin - October', "My Type" was released back on October 23, garnering attention for its classic, 80's style. The Japanese version of "My Type" will be released this coming October 31 at 9 AM KST, via various music streaming platforms.

Did you like Takeuchi Miyu's "My Type"?