Stray Kids reveal new group teaser images for 'Double Knot' comeback

Stray Kids have revealed two new posters for their comeback.

On October 7, Stray Kids dropped these group teaser images for 'Double Knot,' their upcoming album. In these posters, the members find themselves in the cityscape of Los Angeles, an industrial setting for an exciting new concept.

In addition to these photos, Stray Kids revealed teaser images for 'Two Kids Room [Vol. 5]', their own reality series that shows one-on-one conversations between the members.

Stay tuned for more until Stray Kids' official album drop on October 9!