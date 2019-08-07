Entertainer Heo Ji Woong says he's completely recovered from malignant lymphoma + in better health than he was before

Writer and entertainer Heo Ji Woong has given his first update regarding his health after being diagnosed with malignant lymphoma.

The popular entertainer took time off to recover his health and receive treatment after his diagnosis in December of 2018. He uploaded an Instagram update on August 7.

He wrote, "I realized that the best news to receive as a patient with the same disease is stories from a person who can say 'I made a complete recovery not because I was lucky but because I followed the doctor's orders'. I am much healthier than I was before I was sick. I will stay healthy. Thank you."





We wish the best to Heo Ji Woong and hope he stays healthy and happy.