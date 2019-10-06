Former T-ara member Ahreum reveals baby sonogram and wedding photos

Former T-ara member Ahreum revealed a sonogram of her baby and wedding photos with her handsome fiance!



Ahreum previously revealed she would be tying the knot in February, but it looks like the couple have moved their wedding to later this month. On October 6, Happy Married Company revealed her wedding photos along with the message, "Han Ahreum will be holding her wedding in Seoul on the afternoon of the 20th."



Ahreum also let fans know that she's currently pregnant. She posted a handwritten letter to Instagram that stated:





"My beloveds! I didn't know I'd write a letter like this. A miracle has come to us! We can't be the only ones to know this good news, so I'm telling all of you with a letter like this. A few days ago, while preparing for the wedding, we found out about my pregnancy. Because our child came to us a bit earlier than expected, we decided to move up the wedding from next year to October 20. By giving endless attention and love to our baby as good parents do, we'll raise our child properly and well. In conclusion, I'd like for my child to only see and feel a pure, clean, and warm world. Please fill my place with warm words and kind behavior instead of comments or behavior that can be hurtful when my child grows up and sees things.



PS. I admire mothers all around the world."

Congratulations to the couple once again!