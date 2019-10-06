2

Former T-ara member Ahreum reveals baby sonogram and wedding photos

Former T-ara member Ahreum revealed a sonogram of her baby and wedding photos with her handsome fiance!

Ahreum previously revealed she would be tying the knot in February, but it looks like the couple have moved their wedding to later this month. On October 6, Happy Married Company revealed her wedding photos along with the message, "Han Ahreum will be holding her wedding in Seoul on the afternoon of the 20th."

Ahreum also let fans know that she's currently pregnant. She posted a handwritten letter to Instagram that stated:

"My beloveds! I didn't know I'd write a letter like this. A miracle has come to us! We can't be the only ones to know this good news, so I'm telling all of you with a letter like this. A few days ago, while preparing for the wedding, we found out about my pregnancy. Because our child came to us a bit earlier than expected, we decided to move up the wedding from next year to October 20. By giving endless attention and love to our baby as good parents do, we'll raise our child properly and well. In conclusion, I'd like for my child to only see and feel a pure, clean, and warm world. Please fill my place with warm words and kind behavior instead of comments or behavior that can be hurtful when my child grows up and sees things.

PS. I admire mothers all around the world."

Congratulations to the couple once again!

사랑하는 여러분! 이렇게 편지를 쓰게 될 줄 몰랐네요! 저희에게 기적이 찾아왔어요! 이 좋은 소식을 저희만 알고 있을 수 없어서 이렇게 편지로 전해보려 합니다! 저희 ,, 결혼 준비를 하던 중 며칠 전 임신 소식을 알게 되었어요^^* 조금 빨리 찾아와 준 아기 덕분에 내년에 하기로 예정되어 있던 결혼을 올해 10월 20일로 앞당기게 되었어요^^ 좋은 부모가 되어주는 필수조건인 아기에 대한 무한 관심과 사랑으로 정말 이쁘고, 바른 아이가 되도록 잘 키워보겠습니다^^ 끝으로 태어날 아이에게는 정말 맑고 깨끗한, 따뜻한 그런 세상만 보고 느끼게 해주고 싶습니다. 그러니, 훗날 아이가 커서 무엇이던 보게 되었을 때 아픔이나 상처가 될 댓글이나 행동 말고, 따스한 말 한마디와 이쁜 행동들로 앞으로 제 공간을 채워주시면 감사하겠습니다! - #기적#겹경사🎉 #아기#아직크기가#5mm#심장소리#심쿵

She looks so pretty

Congrats Ahreum. Wish all the best for your wedding and pregnancy.

