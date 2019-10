Ahreum is pregnant!

The former T-ara member was originally going be getting married next year on February 9th, but she pulled her marriage date up to October 20th. During an interview with TV Report, she revealed, "It's a precious baby that came to me while we were preparing to be married. I want to be a mother who gives endless love." She is expecting to give birth in May next year.

Congratulations to Ahreum and her fiancé!