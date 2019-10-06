Controversial former trainee Han Seo Hee denies rumors she's dating a woman

Controversial former trainee Han Seo Hee denied rumors she's dating a woman.



On October 5, rumors online alleged Han Seo Hee was currently in a relationship with Jung Da Eun, who's known for her past appearance on ComedyTV's 'Allzzang Generation 7'. The rumors began after photos of Han Seo Hee and Jung Da Eun on a vacation in Vietnam spread online. A photo of Jung Da Eun tying a woman's shoe laces also started circulating online with the caption, "I see the effort, but that's it. I'm not going to fall for you. Sorry, unni."

Han Seo Hee has now denied the dating rumors on Instagram and stated she doesn't know why she was tagged in the photo of Jung Da Eun tying someone's shoe laces. She wrote, "It's true Jung Da Eun unni and I know each other, but we're not dating at all. I've never even met Jung Da Eun unni in Seoul. She was an unni I knew when I was 20 years old. I'm not sure why I was tagged in that photo. I was caught offguard."



She also said on the photos of their vacation, "I understand what you all want, but we're not in that sort of relationship at all. Please stop connecting us."



As previously reported, Han Seo Hee is known for her connection to T.O.P's marijuana controversy and B.I.'s drug investigation.



[Update: Han Seo Hee has also stated she's been dating her boyfriend, not Jung Da Eun, for the past 5 months. She's further denied Jung Da Eun is a transgender man, stating, "She's living as Jung Da Eun, and she's a woman living with a woman's body. She's not transgender."



