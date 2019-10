Fly to the Sky has confirmed more details about their comeback.

The duo will be back with their 10th album, over 5 years after their last album 'Continuum' in May 2014. The album will include features from MFBTY (Tiger JK, Yoon Mi Rae, and Bizzy), MIIII, Ailee, Baek Ah Yeon, and more.



The duo is also planning to tour Korea with MFBTY in November. Tickets will go on sale starting the 15th.