Tiffany Young has dropped her MV teaser for "Run For Your Life".

In the MV, Tiffany is dressed in a blue sparkly bodysuit, and the lighting makes the entire teaser incredibly intense. Fans can get a hint of how the song will sound like, as well as what the choreography will be like.

Tiffany Young's new MV for "Run For Your Life" drops Oct 11th at 12am EST with Transparent Arts.