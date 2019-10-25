BTS earns 200 billion KRW ($174.6 million) through their 6-month world tour

BTS is bringing in a high amount of money with their tour revenue.

The group repeatedly brought in a total of 200 billion KRW (~174.6 million USD) through their 6-month 'Love Yourself' world tour, which amounted to about 20 concerts which took place in North America, Brazil, England, France, and Asia. This is just accounting for tour revenue, which is a small part of the group's massive income that also includes merchandise, music sales, and more.

The massive popularity of the group has overpowered the income of many big labels, including the big three. BTS is also planning on releasing more types of content for fans to enjoy, expanding into the gaming world as well which will generate more revenue as well.

The group is not yet done with their tour and will be finishing it off in Korea at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on October 26, 27, and 29.