MAMAMOO's Whee In and Hwa Sa's middle school graduation photos revealed + have a fun Karaoke session on 'I Live Alone'

Whee In and Hwa Sa's middle school graduation photos were revealed on MBC's 'I Live Alone'.

The October 25th broadcast showed some adorable shots of the two popular idols, showing off their innocent and younger faces. Hwa Sa and Whee In took a trip back on memory lane that day as they visited their hometown in Jeonju and stopped by their old middle school.



Kian84, in particular, stated that Hwa Sa had changed so a lot since then.

Additionally, the girls had a fun session at Karaoke which you can check out in the video segment below.





