X1 win #1 + Performances from September 5th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, Hyun Su debuted with "If".

As for the winners, X1 and Sunmi were the nominees, but it was X1 who took the win with "Flash". Congrats to X1!



Other artists who performed include IZ, N.CUS, D1CE, YJP, FANATICS, Target, EVERGLOW, Kim Na Hee, Rocket Punch, Kirin, ONEWE, TRCNG, X1, Sunmi, The Boyz, VERIVERY, Hayoung, Norazo, and UP10TION.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



===

DEBUT: Hyun Su



===

IZ



==

N.CUS



==

D1CE



==

YJP



==

FANATICS



==

Target



==

EVERGLOW





==

Kim Na Hee



==

Rocket Punch



==

Kirin



==

ONEWE



==

TRCNG



==

X1





==

Sunmi



==

The Boyz



==

VERIVERY



==

Hayoung



==

Norazo



==

UP10TI0N



===