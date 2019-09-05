MMO Entertainment responds to Kim Sung Hyun's allegations and reasons for leaving IN2IT

MMO Entertainment has responded to Kim Sung Hyun's allegations and reasons for leaving IN2IT.



On September 5, the label announced Kim Sung Hyun would be leaving IN2IT, and he later claimed in an Instagram post that CJ ENM was demanding 100,000 USD in damages and revealed the grievances he had towards his former agency. According to Kim Sung Hyun, he never received any payment from MMO, and after he confided in the company that his father was undergoing financial and health difficulties, the agency requested large amounts of money from him as well as his sick father.



MMO has now responded to his claims, stating, "After his appearance in 'Produce x 101' was confirmed, Kim Sung Hyun asked for separate settlement of his financial account than his members. When the program ended, he asked to withdraw from IN2IT and end his contract. Though we consistently requested that he rejoin IN2IT, Kim Sung Hyun rejected all the offers and revealed his intention to withdraw. We thought it wasn't right to their waiting fans, so after speaking with Kim Sung Hyun, we released the announcement [of his withdrawal] today."



The label continued that Kim Sung Hyun's allegations against MMO is defamation of character, and they'll be responding firmly. MMO also asserted they'd met all their duties as an agency under Fair Trade Commission laws, and Kim Sung Hyun is one-sidedly making claims in order to terminate his contract.





Stay tuned for updates.