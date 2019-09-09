8

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jessi teases luxurious spoiler images for her comeback

AKP STAFF

It looks like singer/rapper Jessi may be making her long-awaited comeback soon!

Over the weekend, P-Nation's founder/singer Psy shared a "#spoiler" image via his own Instagram, hinting at Jessi's comeback. Then, on September 10, Jessi also shared another spoiler image from same filming set via her Instagram, writing, "Big thangs comin!".

In the spoiler images, Jessi sports a gorgeous, luxurious look dressed in a sparkling one piece, revealing her short-bob hair cut. She's standing atop a building resembling a grandiose cathedral or castle, making netizens ask, "Is this Hogwarts?" and more. 

Meanwhile, if Jessi's solo comeback is as "soon" as the hints below suggest, then she'll be the second P-Nation artist to release new music since the label's creation, earlier this year. 

View this post on Instagram

@jessicah_o #spoiler

A post shared by PSY (@42psy42) on

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  2. Psy
1 2,205 Share 100% Upvoted

0

thealigirl81,460 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

the queen is coming

Share
Jennie, SUGA, EXO, Jeon So Mi, Red Velvet, Key, Jaehyun, Felix, Triple H, X1, Dara
K-Pop idols who look stunning with freckles
6 hours ago   5   9,893

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND